TENNIS: Community partners celebrate opening of renovated courts

Rappahannock Community College President Shannon Kennedy recently welcomed the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated, USTA-certified tennis courts on the Warsaw campus. The ceremony celebrated the partnership project that brought together financial support from the college, Richmond County, the town of Warsaw, Richmond County Public Schools, the United States Tennis Association and community donors, including the project contractor Tennis Courts Inc.

Surrounded by local and college dignitaries, financial supporters and members of the Rappahannock High School tennis team, Kennedy cut the white ribbon, officially designating the opening of the courts. On the back courts, a group halted its tennis play to watch the ceremony. The four regulation-size courts remain home to the Rappahannock High School Raiders tennis team and are open to the public.

Tennis Courts Inc., located in Aylett, completed the renovation project, which cost more than $250,000, and included grading, surfacing, painting, secure net supports and new nets.