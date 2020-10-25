TENNIS: RCC partners with community to rebuild courts in Warsaw

Rappahannock Community College, in partnership with the Town of Warsaw, County of Richmond and Richmond County Public Schools, is poised to break ground on a rebuild of four tennis courts on the Warsaw campus. The rebuild will address ongoing safety concerns that make two existing courts unusable, while also upgrading the courts to bring the facility into compliance with USTA standards.

Furthering the economic redevelopment of downtown Warsaw, the courts will be a multi-generational gathering place, providing opportunities for healthy living and community engagement. The public school’s tennis team will use the new facilities for practice and tournaments, the college will use them for student activities, and the public—including many people who enjoy pickleball—will have access daily.

Warsaw Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry, RCC President Dr. Shannon Kennedy and Richmond County Administrator R. Morgan Quicke are pictured at RCC’s tennis facility in Warsaw.