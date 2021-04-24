 Skip to main content
THANK YOU: Aqua Man raises money for Area 11 Virginia Special Olympics
Charlie Marciniak

Charlie Marciniak raised $4,300 for Area 11 Virginia Special Olympics through his Aqua Man fundraiser.

Charlie Marciniak would like to thank everyone who contributed to his Aqua Man fundraiser for Area 11 Virginia Special Olympics, which covers Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. The support he received was overwhelming: $4,300 raised from 66 contributors made up of family, friends, neighbors, St. Jude Catholic Church parishioners, the St. Jude Knights of Columbus, Geico employees, and staff and readers of The Free Lance–Star. Swimming 80 continuous laps, or 1.24 miles, per swim day, Charlie swam a total of 1,510 laps—the equivalent of 23.46 miles to match donations. See a video of Charlie’s swimming technique at fredericksburg.com.

