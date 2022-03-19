 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THANK YOU: Neighborhood donates meal, snacks to hospital's essential workers

Regency At Chancellorsville neighborhood residents

Regency At Chancellorsville residents provide lunch and snacks for MWH essential workers.

The generosity of the Regency at Chancellorsville neighborhood residents was shown through the large number of monetary donations given in appreciation for the health care associates at Mary Washington Hospital. Members of the HOA activities committee delivered lunch from Battlefield Country Store as well as snacks to 280 Mary Washington Hospital essential workers, emergency room staff, ICU staff, respiratory therapists and COVID floor staff, in appreciation for their tireless service to those suffering through the pandemic.

