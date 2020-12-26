 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THANK YOU: Special vehicle shows support for local healthcare heroes
0 comments

THANK YOU: Special vehicle shows support for local healthcare heroes

  • 0
Healthcare Heroes vehicle at Mary Washington Hospital

The Fredericksburg Police Department and Mary Washington Healthcare have partnered to sponsor the Healthcare Heroes vehicle, recognizing and expressing gratitude for all healthcare workers in the region who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fredericksburg Police Department and Mary Washington Healthcare are excited to partner in sponsoring the “Healthcare Heroes” vehicle. The custom vehicle design recognizes and expresses gratitude for all health care workers in the Fredericksburg region who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fredericksburg Police Department and Mary Washington Healthcare work closely together in an array of projects, but this vehicle has been the most exciting, according to a news release. Chief Brian Layton said, “We can’t thank our Mary Washington Healthcare workers enough for their bravery and dedicated service to our community during these most challenging times.”

Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer for Mary Washington Healthcare, said, “What a great way to celebrate health care workers and the partnership between Mary Washington Healthcare and the Fredericksburg Police Department!”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert