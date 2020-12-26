THANK YOU: Special vehicle shows support for local healthcare heroes

The Fredericksburg Police Department and Mary Washington Healthcare are excited to partner in sponsoring the “Healthcare Heroes” vehicle. The custom vehicle design recognizes and expresses gratitude for all health care workers in the Fredericksburg region who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fredericksburg Police Department and Mary Washington Healthcare work closely together in an array of projects, but this vehicle has been the most exciting, according to a news release. Chief Brian Layton said, “We can’t thank our Mary Washington Healthcare workers enough for their bravery and dedicated service to our community during these most challenging times.”

Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer for Mary Washington Healthcare, said, “What a great way to celebrate health care workers and the partnership between Mary Washington Healthcare and the Fredericksburg Police Department!”