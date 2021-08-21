THANKS: CEO fills employees' gas tanks in appreciation for their amazing work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Employees at Commonwealth Senior Living at Stafford were treated to free gas at the Wawa Food Market on Garrisonville Road.

Earl Parker, CEO of Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living, filled up each employee’s car with a free tank of gas. The gas-up also provided employees with the opportunity to speak with the CEO one-on-one to provide their feedback and suggestions.

This was one way that the company is thanking employees for their amazing work over the past year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Delano, executive director at Commonwealth Senior Living at Stafford (center), is pictured with Monet Morris, regional vice president of Commonwealth Senior Living, and Parker.

Commonwealth Senior Living at Stafford also recently received its three-year license renewal from the Virginia Department of Social Services. Only 2 percent of senior living communities across the commonwealth receive this designation.