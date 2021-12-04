 Skip to main content
THANKSGIVING: Project's efforts, need grow in its second year
Thanksgiving volunteers at Ristorante Renato

Volunteers at Ristorante Renato packed and delivered 391 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteers at Ristorante Renato packed and delivered 391 meals on Thanksgiving Day. The meals were donated by Ristorante Renato and delivered to the elderly, veterans, cancer patients, individuals and families in need, and homeless individuals on the streets of Fredericksburg. Meals were delivered as far away as Woodford and Lake of the Woods, and included turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a slice of pumpkin pie and a drink.

Elisa Bonilla and Tommy Rosner at Ristorante Renato donated all the meals, and Bonilla and Teri Reece and Crystal Peyton with The Teri–Lin Project coordinated meal recipients, volunteers, and all pickups and deliveries. This was the second year Ristorante Renato, with The Teri–Lin Project, has organized the free meal project. In 2020, 254 free meals were given out.

Project organizers are grateful to the volunteers and those who made donations to the effort.

0 comments

