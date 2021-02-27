The Carmel School robotics program builds Wildcat Air Filters for campus buildings

Engineering and robotics students at The Carmel School in Ruther Glen were tasked with designing and building three Wildcat Air Filters for use in each building on the campus. Before building the units, the students learned about air quality and air filtration.

Students set up “manufacturing workstations” and built three localized air filtration systems based on the “Comparetto Cube” design by Neil Comparetto. The systems will be used in the lower school, middle/upper school, and athletic center.

“This project is exciting because the students built working units capable of filtering COVID-19 as well as many allergens. The units can be used by the school to help us continue to stay safe and healthy,” said Kember Forcke, robotics and engineering teacher. “Each unit should last six months and will filter approximately 60,000 cubic feet per hour,” she continued.

On Feb. 10, the class teams presented the units to Carolyn Williamson, head of school; Stephen Griggs, head of Middle and Upper School; and Melanie Casper, head of Lower School. During the presentations, students gave an overview of their production process, including the required materials, how they assembled the units and why the units were valuable to the school community.

“You all have done a great job and we are thrilled to have these units throughout our campus buildings,” Williamson said to the students after their presentation. “We have been able to safely offer in-person learning to students since the beginning of this school year, by maintaining proper social distancing, wearing masks, and hand washing. These air filters will help us continue to stay safe while our students are on campus.”