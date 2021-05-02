The Community Foundation announces funding opportunity through the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund for youth, recreation and preservation

Duff Green is remembered by many for his charitable contributions throughout the region. A bequest in his will established the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation to support, in perpetuity, the causes he cared so deeply about. Among Green’s passions were preserving land and providing opportunities for children to have healthy outdoor activities.
The 12th annual grant cycle for the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund will open for large grant applications (requests for more than $7,500) on Monday. The deadline for applications is June 7 at 5 p.m. Grant awards will be announced the week of Aug. 22.
Interested applicants should note, these dates reflect a new grant cycle schedule as applications in previous years were accepted over the summer/fall. The small grant cycle will keep its original schedule with applications accepted Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.
Eligible, tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations should address one or more of the general focus areas:
- Promote recreation opportunities in the community. This includes programs that seek to increase recreation opportunities or access, build or improve recreation facilities, or provide training or technical assistance which promotes increased physical activity and meaningful outdoor experiences. Recreation-related research, education and/or community needs assessment will be considered if proposals articulate a compelling local need.
- Benefit our region’s youth. This includes proposals that aim to improve the quality of life for youth and the community in which they live. Applicants may provide for one or more of the following: educational, athletic, academic, social, civic and/or community-based initiatives which involve or support children.
- Advance local historic/cultural preservation. Proposals in this category seek to preserve our community’s most significant and endangered cultural treasures. Grants are available for preservation and/or conservation work on locally significant intellectual and cultural artifacts and historic structures and sites. Intellectual and cultural artifacts include objects, collections, documents, sculpture and works of art. Historic structures and sites include historic districts, lots, buildings, structures and objects.
For more information or assistance with an application, contact Casey Hu at casey.hu@cfrrr.org; or at 540/373-9292.