The Community Foundation announces funding opportunity through the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund for youth, recreation and preservation

Duff Green is remembered by many for his charitable contributions throughout the region. A bequest in his will established the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation to support, in perpetuity, the causes he cared so deeply about. Among Green’s passions were preserving land and providing opportunities for children to have healthy outdoor activities.

The 12th annual grant cycle for the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund will open for large grant applications (requests for more than $7,500) on Monday. The deadline for applications is June 7 at 5 p.m. Grant awards will be announced the week of Aug. 22.

Interested applicants should note, these dates reflect a new grant cycle schedule as applications in previous years were accepted over the summer/fall. The small grant cycle will keep its original schedule with applications accepted Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Eligible, tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations should address one or more of the general focus areas: