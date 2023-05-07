The Community Foundation awarded more than $18,000 in grants to four local nonprofits from its Anne Felder Fund and Anne Sturdy Animal Protection Fund.

The Anne Felder Fund was established by Paula Felder to honor her daughter Anne. The purpose of this fund is to support the needs and to enrich the lives of the intellectually disabled and disadvantaged population in the Fredericksburg region. This year’s grantees include Special Olympics Virginia, disAbility Resource Center and Rappahannock Area YMCA.

The disAbility Resource Center was awarded $5,350 for the Rappahannock Youth Leadership Forum. High school upperclassmen with disabilities apply for an initial six-month program culminating in attending the one-week forum as a delegate. This experience includes team building, disability history, advocacy, intendent living and special guests.

The Rappahannock Area YMCA received $1,848 for internships for differently abled persons. Three-month internships provide training through the YMCA and local business partners to obtain skills and experiences to then apply for employment in the community. Experiences include the application process, interviewing, lessons in customer service and safety precautions.

Special Olympics Virginia was awarded $5,000 for the Unified Champion Schools program. UCS is a year-round effort focused on creating inclusive school environments for students with and without intellectual disabilities. This grant allows continued work of creating unified generations of students that are accepting and respectful of their peers with intellectual disabilities.

The Anne Sturdy Animal Protection Fund focuses on providing care, support and protection for animals in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. This year, the fund awarded $6,000 to Central Virginia Horse Rescue toward rescue funding for horses seized in Spotsylvania. CVHR cares for equines seized by law enforcement and rehabilitates them for adoption.

For more information about this grant and other grant opportunities from the foundation, visit cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs.