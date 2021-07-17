The Community Foundation awards over $150,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region recently awarded $152,347 in scholarship funds to 53 students from around the region. Thanks to the generosity of local philanthropists who entrust their scholarship funds to the Community Foundation, each year renewed resources are available to support our community’s students. Today, the foundation manages more than 40 scholarship funds on behalf of generous individuals and families that want to strengthen the greater Fredericksburg community.

Congratulations to the 43 graduating seniors from the class of 2021 and the 10 college students who were awarded renewal scholarships.

The Community Foundation is thankful for all the volunteers and donors who make this program possible. In order to ensure each scholarship is awarded to the most suitable candidate, the foundation convenes a panel of volunteer reviewers to evaluate scholarship applications based on criteria that matches the donors’ intentions for the funds.

To learn more about this year’s winners and to join the review committee or start a fund, contact Ali Thomas at ali.thomas@cfrrr.org or visit the foundation’s website. A full list of 2021 scholarship winners is available at cfrrr.org/apply/2021-scholarship-recipients. Read about the scholarship funds established by generous area donors at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarship-funds.