The Community Foundation awards over $150,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region recently awarded $152,347 in scholarship funds to 53 students from around the region. Thanks to the generosity of local philanthropists who entrust their scholarship funds to the Community Foundation, each year renewed resources are available to support our community’s students. Today, the foundation manages more than 40 scholarship funds on behalf of generous individuals and families that want to strengthen the greater Fredericksburg community.
Congratulations to the 43 graduating seniors from the class of 2021 and the 10 college students who were awarded renewal scholarships.
The Community Foundation is thankful for all the volunteers and donors who make this program possible. In order to ensure each scholarship is awarded to the most suitable candidate, the foundation convenes a panel of volunteer reviewers to evaluate scholarship applications based on criteria that matches the donors’ intentions for the funds.
To learn more about this year’s winners and to join the review committee or start a fund, contact Ali Thomas at ali.thomas@cfrrr.org or visit the foundation’s website. A full list of 2021 scholarship winners is available at cfrrr.org/apply/2021-scholarship-recipients. Read about the scholarship funds established by generous area donors at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarship-funds.
Oluwatamilore “Tami” Owolabi of North Stafford High School was the recipient of the Mary Carter Frackelton Scholarship, the John C. Neal Scholarship, the Steven Snyder Memorial Scholarship for North Stafford and the Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson Scholarship. Owolabi wrote, “I am a graduate of North Stafford High School and will be heading to the University of Pennsylvania to study at the Wharton School this fall. I’m majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation, and my ultimate goal is to use my education to become a successful business owner in the entertainment/music industry. Thanks to this scholarship, I am one step closer to reaching my education and career goals. Thank you for your investment in students like myself and in our education. I hope that one day I will also be able to help a student achieve their goals, like you’ve helped me.”
Jessie Wang of King George High School was the Ira and Gladys West Scholarship winner. Wang wrote, “I am truly honored and grateful to be chosen to receive the Ira and Gladys West Scholarship. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generosity that will help me continue my education and focus on pursuing my goals. Your priceless contributions to the world of science, math and technology are inspirational, and I aspire to be the kind of individual that you are.”