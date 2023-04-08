The Community Foundation awarded $25,000 each to The Oberle Academy, Rappahannock CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in the third and final celebratory 25th anniversary grant.

“The three awarded grants of $25,000 each support education and youth services in our region,” explains Stephanie Hanchey, president of The Community Foundation Board of Governors.

The organizations and programs awarded are expansion of Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center’s forensic interview program, purchasing cosmetology classroom equipment for The Oberle Academy, and expanding and diversifying Rappahannock CASA services to vulnerable children.

The Community Foundation awarded a total of $125,000 in anniversary grants over the year to celebrate 25 years of advocating for philanthropy in the Rappahannock River region and to support the long-term vision of our region’s nonprofits. For more information about these grants and other grant opportunities from the foundation, visit cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs.