The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region accepts applications for scholarships

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $160,000 in scholarships to area high school graduates this spring. Seniors are invited to apply now through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2023.

The Community Foundation administers more than 40 different scholarship funds on behalf of generous people in our community. It believes that investing in education for area young people is a powerful investment in the community’s future.

Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors who plan to attend a four-year or two-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties may apply.

Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria. Some support a specific county or school. Some are for athletes or musicians. And others are for students in need or pursuing a particular field of study. The online application system helps students navigate the diverse opportunities.

Students may apply for multiple scholarships. For questions regarding The Community Foundation’s scholarship opportunities, email scholarships@cfrrr.org.

New this year, the DuVal and Anne Dickinson Memorial Scholarship Fund is a scholarship opportunity in memory of two longtime Spotsylvania County residents who believed that good citizens give back to their community. A one-time, non-renewable scholarship of at least $1,000 will be awarded to at least one student.