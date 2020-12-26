The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region offers diverse selection of scholarship opportunities

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $145,000 in scholarships to area high school graduates this spring. Seniors are encouraged to apply now through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarships/. Applications must be submitted on or before 11 p.m. March 7.
The Community Foundation administers more than 40 different scholarship funds on behalf of generous people in our community. We believe that investing in education for area young people is a powerful investment in our community’s future.
Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors who plan to attend a four-year or two-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg or Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania or Stafford counties may apply. Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria: some support a specific county or school, some are for athletes or musicians, and others are for students in need or pursuing a particular field of study. The online application system helps students navigate the diverse opportunities.
The John C. Neal Scholarship recognizes Neal’s commitment and dedication to the region by supporting the further education of area students with a passion for service to their communities. Students attending any high school in the region may apply.
The Jeremy Daniel Hawley Skilled Trades and Technical Education Scholarship is intended to promote hard work, skilled trades and personal character in the name of Jeremy Hawley. A scholarship will be awarded to a student attending King George High School or Fredericksburg Christian School with a similarly independent spirit to fulfil their aspirations by supporting a technical education, skilled trade certification or related business degree.
Students may apply for multiple scholarships.
For more information, call 540/373-9292, email info@cfrrr.org or visit cfrrr.org.