The Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation has awarded $42,400 to nine regional nonprofits. This funding supports organizations that are working to promote recreation opportunities in the community, benefit our region’s youth and advance local historic and cultural preservation.

Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra was awarded $5,000 for an instrument petting zoo, allowing FSO musicians to spark youngsters’ interest in performance instruments though hands-on opportunities to try brass, woodwind, string and percussion instruments and to hear musical demonstrations.

University of Mary Washington Foundation was awarded $7,269 for Bragg Hill Community garden recreation and youth programs. Funding will expand the garden and make it more accessible to families for both recreation and nutrition, add personal garden plots and teaching plots, and cover plot rental fees. Also, this grant allows building wheelchair accessible garden beds and pathway, expands educational and inclusive signage, adds a composting system and provides resources such as books on related topics.

Virginia Cooperative Extension–Caroline was awarded $1,575 for Caroline County 4-H Camp. The grant allows Caroline youth, teen counselors and adult volunteers to attend the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center to build caring relationships and grow skills of responsibility, citizenship and respect through hands-on activities.

StoryBook Treasures was awarded $3,500 for the literacy program at Park Ridge Elementary School for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade. Funds will provide books for children to take home to encourage reading engagement with families and training materials for teachers to create engaging and rigorous literary experiences.

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department was awarded $5,000 to support initial equipment costs to start an all-ages archery program to grow skills such as hand-eye coordination, positive mental health, discipline, focus and patience.

Special Olympics Virginia was awarded $1,500 for its basketball program to improve fitness and health and promote inclusion. The grant will allow athletes to address fitness needs to improve health through an 8–10-week season, culminating in annual state-level championships. Athletes play and build skills, and the opportunity engages families, coaches and local volunteers.

Central Rappahannock Heritage Center was awarded $7,320 to purchase a high-resolution flatbed scanner to copy oversized historical documents, photographs, maps, newspapers, architectural drawings and plats to preserve history in digital format.

Fredericksburg Area Museum was awarded $3,736 for Stomp: Stepping Back 112 Million Years! Funding expands the reach of an upcoming exhibit of casts from local dinosaur tracks by launching on- and off-site dinosaur field trips led by a museum educator. Programing will develop students’ critical thinking skills and include scientific concepts through inquiry-based experiments, movement activities and crafts designed for student’s developmental needs.

King George Education Foundation was awarded $7,500 to provide scholarships for students to participate in high-impact summer camps in STEM and builds on an existing program. These camps provide hands-on immersive experiences in a variety of STEM fields, building self-confidence and stimulating technical curiosities in efforts to hone these highly demanded skills to grow an employment pipeline.