The Community Foundation seeks applicants for The Virginia Heritage Fund grants

Regional historic preservation organizations are invited to apply for grants from the Virginia Heritage Fund at The Community Foundation. Examples of eligible organizations are those involved with the collection and preservation of historic local documents and making history more broadly accessible.

Applications are open now and will be accepted at cfrrr.org until 5 p.m. March 8. Awards will be announced in April. The grant term is May 1 to Dec. 1, 2021.

The Virginia Heritage Fund supports museums, libraries, archives and historical societies to ensure important historical documents are both protected and available to historians, genealogists and the public, now and in the future.

Paula Felder, an astute and avid historian, established the fund through a planned gift. During her lifetime, Felder worked tirelessly to record and preserve the history of the Fredericksburg region. She authored “Forgotten Companions” and “Fielding Lewis and the Washington Family,” as well as many articles in the Town & County section of The Free Lance–Star.