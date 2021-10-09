The Power of Change captures kindness of REC members

Due to the generosity of more than 30,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners, 22 local organizations were recently awarded grants totaling nearly $93,000.
Through The Power of Change, REC member-owners either round up their bill to the next whole dollar, make a one-time donation or give a set monthly amount. Those donations are then awarded twice each year to nonprofits and charitable organizations throughout the communities REC serves.
Recipients of The Power of Change fall 2021 funding awards include:
- Essex County Museum & Historic Society, Essex County, received $1,465 to pay for 100 books that will be donated to school libraries and other community organizations.
- HOPE3 Ministries Inc., Caroline County, received $2,025 to provide Holiday Feast Boxes filled for 50 distressed families in the community.
- Leashes of Valor, Caroline County, received $15,000 to assist in providing a 10-day training class at no cost to four post-9/11 veterans who suffer from PTSD and other conditions and their new service dogs.
- State Fair of Virginia Inc., Caroline County, received $814 to purchase seeds to plant for both on-site planting for the children and a garden starter kit with seeds to be sent home for each family. It also will enable the fairgrounds to add sensory garden components to the exterior of the garden.
- The Journey Home Inc., Louisa County, received $3,500 to purchase materials and equipment for the construction of a play area for young children at the transition home.
- Zion Church of Fredericksburg Inc., Fredericksburg, received $5,000 to serve nonperishable items to lower-income communities in the Rappahannock region.
“These awards were made possible because of the contributions made to The Power of Change, REC’s member-funded charitable program,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations. “Their generosity has a significant impact on their community as the funds help local organizations provide necessary services.”
REC members who would like to help make a difference in their communities can learn more at myrec.coop/power-change. Donations can be a set monthly amount, a one-time donation or members can have their bill rounded up to the next whole dollar.
Nonprofits looking for funding can submit an application for The Power of Change by Feb. 10, 2022, for the spring round of awards. Applications can be found on REC’s website at myrec.coop/power-change.