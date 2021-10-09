The Power of Change captures kindness of REC members

“These awards were made possible because of the contributions made to The Power of Change, REC’s member-funded charitable program,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations. “Their generosity has a significant impact on their community as the funds help local organizations provide necessary services.”

REC members who would like to help make a difference in their communities can learn more at myrec.coop/power-change. Donations can be a set monthly amount, a one-time donation or members can have their bill rounded up to the next whole dollar.

Nonprofits looking for funding can submit an application for The Power of Change by Feb. 10, 2022, for the spring round of awards. Applications can be found on REC’s website at myrec.coop/power-change.