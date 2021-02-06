The sky is the limit for Virginia's high school students

The Virginia Space Grant Consortium, in partnership with Averett University, Aviation Adventures and the Virginia Department of Aviation, is offering flight academies at no cost for high school students statewide.

Now in its third year, the Pathways Flight Academies immerse students in learning to fly as a first step to becoming a commercial pilot. Students admitted to this intensive program will undertake ground school and flight training that can potentially culminate in their first solo flight. A virtual ground school and in-person flight training will be offered between June 21 and July 16 for selected students who have shown an interest in becoming a commercial pilot and have shown an interest and passion for Science, Technology, Engineering or Math—STEM.