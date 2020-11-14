The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg honors its Woman of the Year

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg presented its 2020 President’s Award for Woman of the Year to Mary Jane O’Neill at its October meeting. This prestigious award is given yearly to a woman who, through her leadership and service, has made major contributions to preserve and enhance the quality of life in the Fredericksburg region. O’Neill truly exemplifies the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg motto, “Not for Ourselves Alone,” and the club is honored to recognize her for her past and present involvement of service to the Fredericksburg community over many years.

O’Neill’s contributions to the community are vast in scope. They include her long-term involvement with St. George Episcopal Church as a board representative to the Micah Ministries, recipient of Germanna’s 2019 Distinguished Philanthropist of the Year Award, the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River that includes the “Women and Girls Fund” for local women and girls to reach their full potential, and her commitment to Hope House. She has been involved with numerous leadership positions on community boards, including the Fredericksburg Area Museum, Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority and the Germanna Education Foundation.

O’Neill received an engraved pewter bowl as a personal token of her achievements, and $100 was given to Hope House as the charity of her choice.