The Women and Girls Fund $50,000 grant application opens

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has begun accepting applications for a $50,000 grant through The Women and Girls Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation and a local movement to involve women in philanthropy. This fund enriches the community by addressing the needs of area women and girls.

The foundation believes that through careful grant making, it can begin to impact social change. Research demonstrates that social investment in the health, education, employment, safety and wellness of women reduces poverty and is vital to boosting sustainable economic growth. Persistent and systematic gender inequality not only dampens the lives of women, but negatively impacts families, economies and communities. When women and girls in communities thrive, this success has a ripple effect. When a woman advances, her life improves, and her family’s stability grows. Her success is our community’s success. To create strong, vibrant and resilient communities, we must support women and girls.

Nonprofit organizations focused on addressing these needs are invited to apply for the $50,000 grant. Applications must be submitted through The Community Foundation website at cfrrr.org/apply/women-and-girls-fund and must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The Women and Girls Fund welcomes new members to join and invest in women and girls as a powerful way to advocate for our community. Members of the fund focus their talent, ideas and financial resources to meet the critical needs of women and girls in our community. Over time, The Community Foundation seeks to grow The Women and Girls Fund to 1,000 women who, together, donate $1 million, creating an endowment that makes future grantmaking a permanent, sustainable community asset. To learn more or join, visit cfrrr.org/who-we-are/women-and-girls-fund.