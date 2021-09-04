Town of Colonial Beach groundbreaking launches massive revitalization effort to recapture title 'Playground of the Potomac'

Town of Colonial Beach Mayor Robin Schick called the formal groundbreaking on Old School Hill “the start to a rebirth in Colonial Beach.” The event kicked off Phase I of Dodson Development Group’s $25 million redevelopment project.
“This groundbreaking takes place during [the town’s] highest growth rate in decades,” Mayor Schick told the crowd, which included representatives from Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, local NGOs, Downtown Colonial Beach and other community stakeholders. “The Dodson Development project is … a pivotal part of our community finding its way to the future.”
In 2020, the town council of Colonial Beach approved the sale of 12 real estate parcels to the Richmond-based development firm, which announced plans for a four-phase, mixed-use development project consisting of townhouses, renovated office and retail buildings, a beachfront hotel, and mixed-use space—all in a style that pays homage to the town’s history.
“We are grateful that the town of Colonial Beach brought us to the table, and we are beyond excited to be a part of this project and this community for years to come,” said founder and CEO Duke Dodson.
Phase I, School Hill Townes, calls for the construction of 23 townhouses at the corner of Wilder and Douglas avenues adjacent to Town Hall. Construction of the first 13 units will soon begin and 10 more are expected to break ground in November. Owners have the option to add a rooftop deck, and community amenities will include a pool, picnic area and putting green. Prices start in the low $400s.
Town officials had purchased property and began removing dilapidated structures in the 1980s, recalled the mayor, envisioning redevelopment and revitalization harkening back to its days when Colonial Beach was known as the “Playground of the Potomac.” To make the property more attractive to investors and facilitate the sale, the town has committed to infrastructure improvements including sewer line replacement, stormwater planning and infrastructure upgrades. Funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act aid the town in implementing these critical infrastructure pieces that will propel CBVA’s economic growth.
Dodson’s plans stay true to the original vision for the town when it was incorporated 129 years ago as the oldest original waterfront resort community in the state of Virginia.
“This development solidifies the town of Colonial Beach as an attractive destination for residential and retail development in the Northern Neck region. Building on the synergy of…Virginia being ranked number one state in America to do business, the town has adopted a competitive economic development incentives package and offers a streamlined permitting process to attract new business to our town” noted Town Manager India Adams–Jacobs.
Learn more about the project at cbvadev.com.