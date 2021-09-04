Town of Colonial Beach groundbreaking launches massive revitalization effort to recapture title 'Playground of the Potomac'

Town of Colonial Beach Mayor Robin Schick called the formal groundbreaking on Old School Hill “the start to a rebirth in Colonial Beach.” The event kicked off Phase I of Dodson Development Group’s $25 million redevelopment project.

“This groundbreaking takes place during [the town’s] highest growth rate in decades,” Mayor Schick told the crowd, which included representatives from Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, local NGOs, Downtown Colonial Beach and other community stakeholders. “The Dodson Development project is … a pivotal part of our community finding its way to the future.”

In 2020, the town council of Colonial Beach approved the sale of 12 real estate parcels to the Richmond-based development firm, which announced plans for a four-phase, mixed-use development project consisting of townhouses, renovated office and retail buildings, a beachfront hotel, and mixed-use space—all in a style that pays homage to the town’s history.

“We are grateful that the town of Colonial Beach brought us to the table, and we are beyond excited to be a part of this project and this community for years to come,” said founder and CEO Duke Dodson.