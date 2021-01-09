Tradition, technology combine to keep family close at holidays

This year has been challenging for everyone, and required unique solutions to stay engaged with family and friends. Christmastime is a time for family gatherings, but what do you do when family is scattered across the globe and long-distance travel is not an option?

Lisa Herman, a long-time resident of Falls Run in Stafford County, needed a creative, interactive way to connect with far-away family members. The Family Gingerbread House Challenge was born.

The rules were simple: everything used must be edible. But how to view and judge the entries? A Zoom meeting, of course. Entries came from as far away as England from a granddaughter who designed a beautiful camper. Another granddaughter in New York City submitted a striking house made from Earl Grey shortbread. From a third granddaughter in Pennsylvania came a beautifully built, colorful dance hall. Her daughter in Colorado teamed up with her youngest daughter to create a house with an in-law cottage. The last entry was a thatched roof cottage Herman built with a granddaughter here in Fredericksburg.

In an email, Herman wrote that the gingerbread challenge was a wonderful way to see everyone and interact when they could not be together. A fun time was had by all, thanks to a good internet connection and lots of baking, and she hopes to encourage more of her 11 grandchildren to participate next year.