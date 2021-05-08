Tree Fredericksburg honors tree stewards for dedication to community

Five Tree Fredericksburg tree stewards have been recognized for their outstanding community service in 2020. Tree stewards are required to donate 20 hours of volunteer service to the community in order to maintain their certification. Sally Hall, Frank Widic, Catherine Moncure, David Primmer and Libby Wasem donated more than 50 volunteer hours each, with Widic donating 148 hours. Tree Fredericksburg data manager Carl Little presented the certificates.

Tree stewards are volunteers dedicated to educating and assisting residents with proper tree care and knowledge. The tree stewards attend a 12-week class, followed by pruning training and other hands-on work experiences. The total hours donated by Tree Fredericksburg Tree Stewards to the community for 2020 was 1,184 total hours. You can find the Tree Steward table at First Saturday at Hurkamp Park.

Tree Fredericksburg’s mission is to restore the tree canopy in Fredericksburg. It has planted more than 8,000 trees in the city since 2008 and has given away more than 10,000 free trees to the community to plant in their yards. To learn more about proper tree planting and opportunities to obtain free trees, visit treefredericksburg.org.