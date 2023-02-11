Tree Fredericksburg recognizes Tree Stewards of the Year

Erica Boca and Matthew Webber have been recognized as Tree Fredericksburg Tree Stewards of the year for 2023. Boka and Webber donated the most hours to tree steward activities including tree pruning, tree planting, educational events and working with local residents on tree related issues.

Tree Fredericksburg tree stewards donated more than 4,890 hours of volunteer time to the city of Fredericksburg for tree related activities. In addition, 975 hours were given by other volunteers working with Tree Fredericksburg, including students from the University of Mary Washington, volunteers from the Ceili Leahy Day of Service, the Fredericksburg Rotary Club and many others.

The value of these donated hours is calculated by the State Forestry Department as $175,956. Anne Little, executive director of Tree Fredericksburg remarked that “Without our volunteers, Tree Fredericksburg would not be able to do the important work of maintaining our urban forest.”