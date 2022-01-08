TREE PLANTING: Groups partner to replace tree at Maury Playground

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg partnered with Tree Fredericksburg to plant a tree in Maury Playground. The Merlot redbud will be a welcome replacement for a redbud tree that died last year. The Woman’s Club reached out to Tree Fredericksburg because the club wanted to find a way to enhance the environment here in the city. Beverly Rawlings, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, Ronda Worcester, Carl Little, Ruth Ann Coyner, Anne Little and Helen Fortune are pictured left to right.