Troop 254 marks birthday of Girl Scouts founder

On Oct. 30, the girls of Troop 254 delivered three baskets to three different hospitals in the Fredericksburg/Stafford County area.

Their baskets contained an assortment of gifts and supplies for the first baby girls born on the same day as Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low. Born on Halloween in 1860, Juliette Gordon Low spent her life dedicated to service to others and helping girls carve their way into the world. Today, girls around the world carry on her legacy by finding new and inventive ways to assist their community, nation and world through service and compassion.

By giving these baskets, the girls of Troop 254 are hoping that they can help share the legacy of their founder. As is part of the Girl Scout Law, they are showing that Girl Scouts truly are helping to make the world a better place. The baskets contained supplies such as diapers, bath kits and wipes along with fun items like blankets, a stuffed animal and a gift for mom, too. They are hoping that each “honorary Girl Scout” will feel welcomed and loved through this gift.

Troop 254 is lead by Pamela Hill, co-led by Kuala Bierlein and Steven Weyers, and is comprised of Junior Scouts Berklee Kellerman, Avery Madison and Lydia Bierlein, Cadette Scouts Isabela Roughan and Jayla Scott, and Senior Scouts Rory Belles, Nailah Hill and Ruth–Abigail Drayton.