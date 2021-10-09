Troop 845 Scouts answer call to help Afghan refugee families

What’s better than Scouts fundraising to support their own Scouting program? How about Scouts living one of the primary promises in the Scout Oath “to help other people at all times”?

Late in 2020, Scouts BSA Troop 845, chartered by Summit Presbyterian Church, committed to a 2022 trip to the Florida Keys’ BSA High Adventure Camp Sea Base. Scouts discovered that it costs thousands of dollars per Scout, so fundraising became critical. On Sept. 4, the Troop conducted a garage sale with support from the North Stafford Baptist Church. Thanks to the generosity of church and Troop families, friends and neighbors, it was a great success.

The Troop planned to sort all unsold items on Sept. 18 to prepare donations to local charities, when Troop 845’s Scout leaders received an urgent request for donations from leaders of Pillar Church of Stafford and North Stafford Baptist Church to help Afghan refugees currently being housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

To immediately address the needs of the refugees, Troop 845 Scouts quickly sprang into action to cull clothes and shoes for children and adults, baby supplies and equipment, toys and sporting equipment. The Scouts filled a pickup truck and minivan with donations, which they delivered to Pillar Church of Stafford, nearly filling the trailer that was set up at that collection point.