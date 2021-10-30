TRUNKS, TRICKS AND TREATS>> Youth football club celebrates the season

Several members of the VSKYF organization participated in the best decorated trunk competition. Above, co-owners Aviance and Celeste Young award Ayden Ludwig of the 12-year-old division and his family members a gift basket for best decorations. Ayden’s family created a haunted house underneath closed tents which scared and entertained VSKYF members. Ayden has been playing football with VSKYF for the last three years in the fall and spring leagues.