TRUNKS, TRICKS AND TREATS>> Youth football club celebrates the season
Virginia Stafford Knights Youth Football recently held its fourth annual trunk or treat event at Old Mill Park.

Co-owners Aviance and Celeste Young are pictured with board members Michelle Moore and Veronica Baze, at right.

Several members of the VSKYF organization participated in the best decorated trunk competition. Above, co-owners Aviance and Celeste Young award Ayden Ludwig of the 12-year-old division and his family members a gift basket for best decorations. Ayden’s family created a haunted house underneath closed tents which scared and entertained VSKYF members. Ayden has been playing football with VSKYF for the last three years in the fall and spring leagues.

