Two NSWC Dahlgren Division subject matter experts honored as Modern Day Technology Leaders

Two Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division subject matter experts have received recognition for their expertise as Black Engineer of the Year Award Modern Day Technology Leaders.

Jesse Campbell, lead engineer for the Tomahawk Guidance Test Set Program, and Laser Systems Group Lead Scientist Sean Durrant may work on different programs at NSWCDD, but they share the same technical superiority and team-centered attitude.

“I’m really humbled by the nomination,” said Durrant. “There are many talented people at NSWC Dahlgren. I’d like to thank my colleagues that worked alongside me.”

Like Durrant, Campbell said he was humbled to be acknowledged: “I am honored and extremely thankful to have received the BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader award. This would not have been possible without my ambitious teammates and leadership that have supported and guided me along the way.”

Every year, BEYA hosts a science, technology, engineering and mathematics conference. The conference acts as a connection tool for students and professionals in the STEM field, as well as distinguishes winners like Campbell and Durrant.

According to Campbell’s nomination letter, the Marine received credit for his role in the GTS program.