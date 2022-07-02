U.S. Army Chorus Performs At Celebrate

On May 17, the Celebrate community was honored to host the U.S. Army Chorus and Ian Lane from the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts for an outdoor concert of patriotic and Broadway music. Hundreds of residents and guests enjoyed the chorus’ singing as well as quartet and soloist numbers. Highlights of the performance included “I’m Proud to be an American,” Ian Lane’s “You Lift Me Up,” and keyboardist Dan Campalita’s arrangement of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”
Community organizers expressed special appreciation to Sgt. Maj. Alex Maly, element leader, Master Sgt. Jason Gottshall, conductor, and to Sgt. 1st Class Lindsey Grebeldinger and Master Sgt. Matthew Nall, U.S. Army coordinators.
Elizabeth Smith and Shelby McGrew organized the event. Tim O’Toole, Frank Peluso and Don Gray of C.V.G. served as the color guard. This event was free to the community, and The Celebrate Players, a subdivision of P.A.G., provided dinner from Mission BBQ for the performers. Sharyl Peluso and Liz Buchanan decorated and set-up the tables.
—Elizabeth P. Smith