 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fredericksburg Free Lance Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ascent Audiology & Hearing

U.S. Army Chorus Performs At Celebrate

  • 0

On May 17, the Celebrate community was honored to host the U.S. Army Chorus and Ian Lane from the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts for an outdoor concert of patriotic and Broadway music. Hundreds of residents and guests enjoyed the chorus’ singing as well as quartet and soloist numbers. Highlights of the performance included “I’m Proud to be an American,” Ian Lane’s “You Lift Me Up,” and keyboardist Dan Campalita’s arrangement of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”

Community organizers expressed special appreciation to Sgt. Maj. Alex Maly, element leader, Master Sgt. Jason Gottshall, conductor, and to Sgt. 1st Class Lindsey Grebeldinger and Master Sgt. Matthew Nall, U.S. Army coordinators.

Elizabeth Smith and Shelby McGrew organized the event. Tim O’Toole, Frank Peluso and Don Gray of C.V.G. served as the color guard. This event was free to the community, and The Celebrate Players, a subdivision of P.A.G., provided dinner from Mission BBQ for the performers. Sharyl Peluso and Liz Buchanan decorated and set-up the tables.

People are also reading…

—Elizabeth P. Smith

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ELKS: Fredericksburg lodge donates money to Empowerhouse

ELKS: Fredericksburg lodge donates money to Empowerhouse

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 combined the Beacon Grant with the Spotlight Grant and donated $6,000 to Empowerhouse, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families with free and confidential services. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert