U.S. Army Chorus Performs At Celebrate

On May 17, the Celebrate community was honored to host the U.S. Army Chorus and Ian Lane from the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts for an outdoor concert of patriotic and Broadway music. Hundreds of residents and guests enjoyed the chorus’ singing as well as quartet and soloist numbers. Highlights of the performance included “I’m Proud to be an American,” Ian Lane’s “You Lift Me Up,” and keyboardist Dan Campalita’s arrangement of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”