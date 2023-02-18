Chief Musician Cory Parker from Bowling Green performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan. The Cruisers performed 11 concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico.
U.S. Navy Band Cruisers tours Puerto Rico
