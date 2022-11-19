UMW makes Princeton Review’s Green Colleges List

If you’ve enjoyed the pollinator gardens and no-mow zones on campus or taken part in events like the Tree Festival or Eco-Carnival on Earth Day, you’ve already experienced some of the University of Mary Washington’s commitment to the environment.

The Princeton Review has recognized that commitment as well, including UMW in the 2023 Guide to Green Colleges.

The Green Colleges rating considers whether students have a campus quality of life that is both healthy and sustainable; how well a school prepares students for employment in the clean-energy economy and for overall green citizenship; and how environmentally responsible an institution’s policies are. UMW has also made the list in previous years.

“We’re happy to be a part of The Princeton Review’s list again,” UMW Sustainability Coordinator Sean Morrow said. “Since our last recognition in the Green Colleges list, we’ve really taken the time to review and expand our current sustainability initiatives on campus.”

Among other efforts, UMW recently held its first Tree Festival since 2019, welcoming clubs, departments and community members to celebrate UMW’s tree population. (UMW also is a Tree Campus—a designation by the Arbor Day Foundation that recognizes higher education institutions with a commitment to tree biodiversity, green space and student service-learning.)

And UMW’s Climate Action Task Force, formed in April, is drafting a climate action plan that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. That work “quickly gained the support of our amazing faculty, staff and students,” Morrow said. “We’re looking forward to continuing expanding and sharing these initiatives as we continue our work.”

Other environmental initiatives are detailed on the newly updated Office of Sustainability website.

“We strongly recommend the University of Mary Washington to the increasing number of students who care about the environment and want their ‘best-fit’ college to also ideally be a green one,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “UMW demonstrates an exemplary commitment to sustainability and to green practices—and it offers excellent academic programs.”

UMW also earned a spot among The Princeton Review’s Best 388 Colleges for 2023 and is ranked in the top public liberal arts and sciences universities in Washington Monthly and U.S. News & World Report.