UMW serves 3-course dining-service success story

A trio of food service workers at the University of Mary Washington have received national recognition in Food Management Magazine for making a difference throughout the past year. Catering Executive Chef Rigoberto Mendoza was one of only 14 chefs featured in the June 17 edition of the publication. Senior Cook Emily Bond and Marketing Assistant Joye Thomas were featured the following week, among only 22 dining associates nationwide.

“Chef Rigo, Emily and Joye bring tremendous dedication, talent and heart to our dining operations,” said University Dining General Manager David Schneider.

Mendoza was recognized as an innovator who invests “tremendous time and effort” into training his catering culinary team, for his “exceptional food and presentations” and for taking time to meet with students and share his knowledge and skill with others.

Bond, a primary cook for UMW’s resident dining program, was honored for her speed and efficiency, as well as her ability to anticipate the needs of students, keep the team on track and ensure dishes properly reflect the themes and ethnic cultures of special dining events.

Thomas, who works as a marketing assistant, was recognized for her contributions both on campus and off. She serves on Fredericksburg’s Citizen Advisory Panel, helping shape community policing practices, and on the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, which supports local artists and related events.