United2Support's vision becomes successful reality

United2Support held its first Christmas gift giveaway event in Colonial Beach, its headquarters.

The group succeeded in accomplishing the vision of its board of directors, business owners of Westmoreland County and the greater Fredericksburg area. Members united to provide age-appropriate toys, clothing, scarves, gloves and mittens, socks, lotion and other items for 43 young recipients. Parents and guardians were not left out, as they also received gifts, wrapping paper, tape and Christian encouragement as they stopped by to pick up the supplies for their youth.

The event was held in December at the Torrey Smith Recreation Park on Dennison Street. Registration and guidelines were published online, and registrants provided basic information such as age, clothing sizes and gender.

Members then teamed up to procure, sort, bag and distribute the items to the parents or guardians of the youth.

Though it started off as a brisk, windy morning, the team persevered through the event. The opportunity to see smiling and grateful recipients show up to receive their packages of toys and clothing made it all worthwhile.