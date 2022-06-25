Unity Tour bicyclists honor fallen Caroline sheriff's deputy

Each year, the Police Unity Tour bicyclists ride through the state, stopping at different locations to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial. This year, the Police Unity Tour stopped by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and presented a plaque in honor of Deputy Sheriff Strother W. “Ted” Lewis Sr.

Prior to serving the CCSO, Deputy Lewis was a U.S. Navy veteran. In 1947 while on duty, an inmate at the old Courthouse Jail struck Lewis’ firearm, causing it to discharge, resulting in his death. The prisoner escaped but was eventually apprehended.

Major C.S. Moser accepted the plaque on behalf of the CCSO. Granddaughters Sarah Doggett and Sheryl Boyd, and great-grandson Randy Taylor, surviving family members of fallen hero, were present.

Sheriff Lippa stated, “I am grateful to the Police Unity Tour for presenting such a plaque in honoring our local hero that paid the ultimate price for the citizens of Caroline County, Virginia. In the future, the plaque will be displayed at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, where every citizen and deputy that walks in the Sheriff’s Office will be aware of the sacrifice made by Deputy Lewis.”

To donate to the Police Unity Tour, visit secure.policeunitytour.com/registrant/Donate.aspx?eventid=36 7754&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=direct% 2fnone.