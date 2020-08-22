Veteran honored as hometown hero

Alcova Mortgage recently honored Marine veteran and Fredericksburg police officer Austin Guay as a 2020 Hometown Hero.
Guay joined the Marine Corps in 2010. During his four years of military service, he completed a tour in Afghanistan and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.
In 2015, Guay moved to the United Kingdom with his British wife whom he met during his Afghanistan tour. He took a job in construction while also working toward getting top-secret security clearance to work for the U.S. Embassy in London.
Guay and his family moved back to the U.S. at the end of 2017. He joined the city police department in March 2018 and is currently employed as a patrol officer. Growing up just down the road from Fredericksburg, Guay chose this path because he wanted to bring home his “boots on the ground” experience to serve his community.
Alcova Loan Officer Kimberly Thagholm nominated Guay for the honor. “He is a very down-to-earth, unassuming hero that has served his country and community,” says Kim. “He is quick to speak of his fellow officers and social workers and their hero roles everyday yet dismisses his own contribution.”
Thagholm was honored to surprise Guay and his family with his Hometown Hero award. Fellow friend, Marine veteran and realtor Jeff Edmisten was also honored to be present for the presentation.
