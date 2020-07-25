Veterans' groups gather to raise flag at Central Park

It has been a number of years since a flag has flown on the Central Park flagpole. That all changed when Patrick Culbert, property manager with Rappaport, approached Post 55 of the American Legion, asking the post to take responsibility for raising, lowering and maintaining the flag.
Post 55 reached out to the other veteran service organizations in the area to coordinate a combined flag raising.
On July 4, approximately 45 people gathered around the flagpole in Central Park for an 8 a.m. flag raising in celebration of our nation’s 244th year of independence. The commanders and commandants from the five veteran service organizations in attendance joined together to raise the flag. The American Legion posts 55 and 320, The Marine Corps League Jack Maas Detachment 1379, VFW Post 3103, and the DAV General Washington Chapter 7 were represented.
Scott Pipenhagen, commander of Post 55, coordinated the effort and said, “I was heartened to see the response for this event and hope that it was only the first of many such events where we pool our resources in service of the community and, more specifically, to the veterans within our community.”
