 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VETERANS: Jack Maas Detachment 1379 honors Vietnam War Purple Heart recipients
0 comments

VETERANS: Jack Maas Detachment 1379 honors Vietnam War Purple Heart recipients

  • 0
VETERANS: Jack Maas Detachment 1379 honors Vietnam War Purple Heart recipients

Limited edition, USMC specific, Vietnam War Purple Heart ball caps are presented to Bob Singer, George Firehammer and Doc Norton.

At its February meeting, the Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, presented limited edition, USMC specific, Vietnam War Purple Heart ball caps to Sergeant-at-Arms Bob Singer (1st Battalion/1st Marines), Senior Vice Commandant George Firehammer (3rd Battalion/7th Marines) and Doc Norton (1st & 3rd Force Reconnaissance). All three of these Marines were Purple Heart recipients during service in Vietnam. Singer is pictured, right, presenting a ball cap to Norton, center, with Firehammer presiding, left.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids
Announcements

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to help parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. Re-enactors from the 23rd Regt. United States Colored Troops participated, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert