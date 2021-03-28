VETERANS: Jack Maas Detachment 1379 honors Vietnam War Purple Heart recipients

At its February meeting, the Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League, presented limited edition, USMC specific, Vietnam War Purple Heart ball caps to Sergeant-at-Arms Bob Singer (1st Battalion/1st Marines), Senior Vice Commandant George Firehammer (3rd Battalion/7th Marines) and Doc Norton (1st & 3rd Force Reconnaissance). All three of these Marines were Purple Heart recipients during service in Vietnam. Singer is pictured, right, presenting a ball cap to Norton, center, with Firehammer presiding, left.