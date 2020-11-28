VETERANS: Local leaders honored for work to establish Veterans Treatment Court

At ceremonies after completion of the Rappahannock Veterans Court docket in Spotsylvania County, the Honorable Daniel P. Cortez, chairman of the National Vet Court Alliance and a presidential appointee, presented copies of H.R. 886, the Veteran Treatment Court Act of 2019, signed by President Trump, recently to State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Judge Ricardo Rigual, Spotsylvania Commonwealth Attorney Travis Bird and Kelly Hale, director of community corrections and programs at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Copies of the bill will also be presented to Stafford Commonwealth Attorney Eric Olsen and Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Philip Chichester. All were national leading figures, immensely significant by providing information to members of Congress and the White House to insure passage of the bill that now provides funding for the development of more Veteran Treatment Court and Dockets in the nation.