Veterans of Foreign Wars returns to King George County

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is one of America’s oldest and largest major veterans organizations. Veterans are organizing a new post in King George County.

The VFW offers services to veterans, service members and surviving family members, and it represents all veterans in the fight to secure earned VA benefits. Help is free regardless of where or when veterans served.

In 2019, the VFW helped veterans receive $320 million in benefits across the commonwealth.

The VFW is also involved in the community. The VFW sponsors patriotic scholarship contests for middle and high school students through the Patriots Pen essay and Voice of Democracy audio essay. It recognizes outstanding teachers, Scouts and first responders through Teacher of the Year, Scout of the Year and First Responder of the Year programs, and it will work with other local organizations to serve the community.

The VFW welcomes veterans of all ages, genders and races who have served overseas in conflict areas and have received an expeditionary or campaign medal. To see a full list of qualifying medals and badges visit vfw.org/eligibility.

Veterans interested in joining the King George VFW should contact Alex McKenna at KingGeorgeVFW@gmail.com. The VFW is also looking for a building in King George. Anyone willing to donate a building should contact Tommy Hines at a69v_vet@yahoo.com.