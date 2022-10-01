North Stafford Rotary’s past president, Cheri Maea, added her street art to the festivities at Via Colori. Other artists also contributed their masterpieces for the enjoyment of hundreds of visitors. The event, hosted by the Stafford and North Stafford Rotary Clubs and the Stafford Museum, was held at the commuter lot near I–95.
VIA COLORI: Volunteer artists create masterpieces on commuter lot
Central Virginia Horse Rescue in Fredericksburg is verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
Central Virginia Horse Rescue meets the criteria of a true equine sanctuary/rescue and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals.
ESA’s Enon Road Solar Farm Community Grant Program has awarded funding to five community-based organizations who are making positive impacts locally in community revitalization, environmental sustainability, education support or healthy living.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Northern Neck Master Naturalists will offer the Basic Training Class, beginning Jan. 14, 2023.
HISTORIC ICONS: John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center Museum celebrates 12 years of excellence
John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center celebrated 12 years of excellence and honored four founding members.
Spotted lanternfly feeds on many valuable plants, including wine grapes, nut trees, fruit trees and hops.
Reader Amy McGlone shares this photo she took of the backside of Kenmore.
Petty Officer 1st Class Sheyanne Barnett, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Maritime Security Squadron 10 in support of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area.
Regard for those who perished in the terrorist mayhem of Sept. 11, 2011, still burns bright in Culpeper.