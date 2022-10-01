 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIA COLORI: Volunteer artists create masterpieces on commuter lot

Via Colori

Cheri Maea is one of the artists at Via Colori, hosted by the Stafford and North Stafford Rotary Clubs and the Stafford Museum.

North Stafford Rotary’s past president, Cheri Maea, added her street art to the festivities at Via Colori. Other artists also contributed their masterpieces for the enjoyment of hundreds of visitors. The event, hosted by the Stafford and North Stafford Rotary Clubs and the Stafford Museum, was held at the commuter lot near I–95.

