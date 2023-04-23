Fredericksburg Victory Athletic Association is a non-profit organization formed in 2014 to provide homeschool athletes with opportunities to participate in competitive basketball and volleyball.

While both programs have grown significantly, the Fredericksburg Victory Volleyball program has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. At its inception in 2015, the volleyball program had one team of nine girls. In 2022, Victory Volleyball fielded eight teams with 87 boys and girls playing at the middle school, junior varsity and varsity levels. With a focus on teamwork, skill development and sportsmanship, the program has become a standout option for homeschool athletes.

Recent years have seen significant success for the program, with the girls middle school, junior varsity and varsity teams winning division championships at the Home School Sports Network, East Coast Volleyball Championships in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Meanwhile, the boys varsity team, in its first year, finished second in its division. Additionally, the program had top three finishers at all levels in the 2022 Virginia Home School Athletic Association state championship.

High school volleyball tryouts will be held May 6. Interested homeschool athletes are encouraged to sign up for a chance to be a part of this successful program. For more information, visit victoryaa.org/volleyball.