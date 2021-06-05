Virginia Credit Union scholarships awarded to students from Spotsylvania and Caroline counties

Students from Spotsylvania and Caroline counties have been awarded $2,500 scholarships from Virginia Credit Union.

The students were selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, an essay and work to help cover the cost of education.

The local winners are Delaney Haislop of Ruther Glen and Jestinus Jackson of Spotsylvania. Haislop, a 2021 graduate of Caroline High School, plans to attend Randolph–Macon College. Jackson is a 2021 graduate of Spotsylvania High School and will attend Germanna Community College.

They are two of the 30 credit union members to receive a scholarship for the coming academic year as part of Virginia Credit Union’s popular scholarship program.

Overall, Virginia Credit Union awarded $75,000 in college scholarships for the coming year. Virginia Credit Union has awarded nearly $1.4 million in college scholarships to student members since 1991. For more information, visit vacu.org.