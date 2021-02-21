Virginia DECA to honor Troy Spillman for service to Virginia

King George High School DECA has proudly supported Troy Spillman during the 2020–21 school year for his service to Virginia DECA as the Region 3 vice president. As a leader for the state association, Spillman has gone beyond what anyone could have imagined. When many students are struggling to engage and connect during COVID-19, Virginia DECA state officers have exceeded expectations to lead students across the state.

Each year, Virginia DECA elects 10 student leaders from across the state to lead and plan a program of work for Virginia’s more than 13,000 members. This year, these student leaders have stepped out of the ordinary process to create innovative ways for DECA members to engage in community service, to complete competitive events and to achieve new levels of success.

A yearlong community service effort, #VADECACares, provided opportunities for members to focus on kindness, anti-bullying and mental health through a variety of virtual events, social media challenges and local activities. The 2020–21 Virginia DECA state officers will be honored for their achievements at a virtual recognition during the State Leadership Conference on March 3.

“Troy made a commitment to himself and to me to be an effective Virginia DECA officer. He has worked diligently this year for Virginia DECA and for our chapter, providing us locally with information and activities to participate in. I look forward with great anticipation for what the future holds for this driven young man,” said Dee Strauss, DECA chapter advisor at King George High School.