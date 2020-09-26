Virginia Early Childhood Foundation elects new board members

Xavier Richardson, senior vice president and chief corporate development officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, has been elected to the board of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. VECF is a statewide convener between public and private sectors to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia.

“We welcome Danny, Mike, Bryan, Xavier and Jamelle to our dedicated team of statewide business and community leaders, all of whom are deeply committed to ensuring a strong start for every child in the Commonwealth,” said Ned W. Massee, president of Croatan Advisors and board chair of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. “Their many years of experience in their respective fields of expertise and influence will provide unique insights to our work as we strive to shape and inform a vision for equity in early childhood development and school readiness in Virginia.”