Virginia Library Association honors CRRL staff

Central Rappahannock Regional Library staff have been honored by the Virginia Library Association with two awards.
Craig Graziano, Fredericksburg Branch manager, has been chosen as the winner of the 2020 Donna G. Cote Librarian of the Year Award.
Graziano has been a CRRL customer since he was in third grade and Salem Church Branch opened just a mile from his house. After working as a library page during high school, he pursued his master’s in library science from the University of Pittsburgh and returned to the Fredericksburg area to work as a youth services librarian at the then-new England Run (now Howell) Branch.
Graziano’s career at CRRL has focused on youth services, MakerLabs and the arts. His musical interests drove him to create a partnership with Fredericksburg All Ages, a youth-led music and arts nonprofit that uses performance space at Fredericksburg Branch. On July 1, he assumed the position of Fredericksburg Branch manager.
The Donna G. Cote Librarian of the Year Award recognizes exemplary achievement and significant contributions to librarianship. The award is named after Donna Cote, who worked for CRRL for 44 years and served as library director for 34 years. A dedicated public servant and visionary leader, she made access for all her motto and providing cutting-edge technologies and learning opportunities for library customers the driving force of the library’s mission.
Simon Watts, youth services and MakerLab specialist at Fredericksburg Branch, has received the 2020 George Mason Award. The George Mason Award recognizes individuals who advocate for libraries and contribute to the development, growth, and extension of library and information services in their community.
Watts started working at CRRL, first in customer services, in 2009. As MakerLab specialist, he developed programs to make a range of technology and science learning accessible to customers, including an innovative badging program that empowers customers to learn to use equipment without staff supervision.
Watts participated in the development of the Fredericksburg Canal Quarter Maker District and IdeaSpace at 1616 Princess Anne St., a CRRL media + maker space and anchor project.
While the opening of IdeaSpace has been delayed and CRRL branches and MakerLabs are closed due to the pandemic, Watts has shifted his focus to making personal protective equipment for local medical and law enforcement personnel. CRRL has distributed more than 2,000 pieces of PPE in 2020.
