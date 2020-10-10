Virginia Library Association honors CRRL staff

Central Rappahannock Regional Library staff have been honored by the Virginia Library Association with two awards.

Craig Graziano, Fredericksburg Branch manager, has been chosen as the winner of the 2020 Donna G. Cote Librarian of the Year Award.

Graziano has been a CRRL customer since he was in third grade and Salem Church Branch opened just a mile from his house. After working as a library page during high school, he pursued his master’s in library science from the University of Pittsburgh and returned to the Fredericksburg area to work as a youth services librarian at the then-new England Run (now Howell) Branch.

Graziano’s career at CRRL has focused on youth services, MakerLabs and the arts. His musical interests drove him to create a partnership with Fredericksburg All Ages, a youth-led music and arts nonprofit that uses performance space at Fredericksburg Branch. On July 1, he assumed the position of Fredericksburg Branch manager.