Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives sponsors first Girl Power Camp

“I am so proud of Gena, Chris and Cameron. They are vital members of our crew, and they went above and beyond to help inspire the next generation of lineworkers,” said Jim Moss, vice president of operations, at NNEC. “I can only imagine how powerful it was for the attendees to see Gena and know, ‘I can do this,’ because she is doing it.”

“I think it is good that girls are getting into this workforce. It’s cool that they’re doing it,” Fickes said.

“What they’re doing here is amazing,” Ashley Knapp of Altec said of the co-ops, as she worked with students on bucket truck controls. “I think it’s important that we pull diversity into an industry that’s not been diverse until here recently.”

“I really enjoy being outside, so this was something I thought I could try out” explained Wright. “I think it’s a good career because it’s always going to be needed.”

Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the VMD Association, said he was pleased with the response for the first Girl Power Camp. “We plan to build on this momentum with the assistance of our member cooperatives to help meet the fast-changing needs of the electric utility industry,” he said.