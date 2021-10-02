Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives sponsors first Girl Power Camp

Eleven high school girls got a taste of what it’s like to be an electric utility lineworker at the first Girl Power Camp, sponsored by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
Held Sept. 22 at the Electric Cooperative Training Center in Palmyra, participants came from as far away as Winchester and the Northern Neck for an immersive exposure to the job of a lineworker. Locally, Shanoa Wright, Anna Pencak and Alexis Fickes of Louisa County; Marlen Chavez of Westmoreland County; and Lexie Terpening of Essex County participated in the program.
They gained hands-on experience in climbing poles, stringing wire, operating a bucket truck and using a hot stick on a deenergized circuit.
They heard from half a dozen women about the cooperative business model and career opportunities in the field. Among the speakers was Genevie Boarman of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, the first female lineworker at a Virginia co-op. The day also included a live line safety demonstration in which experienced lineworkers, using a hotdog, demonstrated the extreme dangers of working energized lines.
“It requires a lot more hands-on knowledge than I originally thought. There’s a lot more schooling to it,” Pencak said.
Chris Henry and Cameron Lewis of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative helped the attendees with their climbing equipment and assisted in the hands-on climbing exercise for attendees. Other VMD Association associate members walked students through the equipment and roles their businesses play in the industry. An overview also was provided of Southside Virginia Community College’s power line worker training program, a collaboration between the school and the cooperatives.
“I am so proud of Gena, Chris and Cameron. They are vital members of our crew, and they went above and beyond to help inspire the next generation of lineworkers,” said Jim Moss, vice president of operations, at NNEC. “I can only imagine how powerful it was for the attendees to see Gena and know, ‘I can do this,’ because she is doing it.”
“I think it is good that girls are getting into this workforce. It’s cool that they’re doing it,” Fickes said.
“What they’re doing here is amazing,” Ashley Knapp of Altec said of the co-ops, as she worked with students on bucket truck controls. “I think it’s important that we pull diversity into an industry that’s not been diverse until here recently.”
“I really enjoy being outside, so this was something I thought I could try out” explained Wright. “I think it’s a good career because it’s always going to be needed.”
Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the VMD Association, said he was pleased with the response for the first Girl Power Camp. “We plan to build on this momentum with the assistance of our member cooperatives to help meet the fast-changing needs of the electric utility industry,” he said.