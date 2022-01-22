Virginia National Guard lends hand to winter storm cleanup

Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen recently helped open roads in Stafford County and cleared trees along power line routes in Louisa County.
Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group cleared trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8 in Louisa. After confirmation the power lines on the route were not active, soldiers used chain saws to clear trees so Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews could rehang the lines to help restore power in the area.
Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing used chain saws to help reduce debris and clear roads of fallen trees Jan. 7 in Stafford. The airmen cleared about 25 trees to open a road that had been blocked for several days.