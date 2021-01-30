Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps accepting applications

Virginia State Parks seeks qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps summer residential service opportunities across the state. Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.

YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects including, but not limited to, trail maintenance, habitat improvement and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at Virginia State Parks.

Applications for both crew leaders and crew members are being accepted for Session 1: June 20–July 10, and Session 2: July 18–Aug. 7.

Crew members will gain valuable experience in trade skills and resource management. Ideal applicants are young adults, ages 14–17, who have a demonstrated interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions and the desire to make a difference in the communities they serve. Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 15.