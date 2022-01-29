Virginia State Police welcomes 58 new troopers

On Jan. 21, the commonwealth graduated its 135th generation of Virginia State Troopers. Fifty-eight new troopers received their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in North Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at the graduation ceremony.

“Completing the training here at the Virginia State Police Training Academy is no easy feat, and when you add the challenges COVID has brought, the bar is raised even higher,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “These 58 trooper–trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks.”

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 135th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the academy July 6, 2021.